Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 24,506 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.48% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 461.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of DJUL opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $258.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

