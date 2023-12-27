Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 14,375 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

