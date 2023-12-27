Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CSFB lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco Announces Dividend

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$49.35 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$32.93 and a 52-week high of C$60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Stelco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

