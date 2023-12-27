State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 120.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 153,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 69,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

