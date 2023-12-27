State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1,402.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FE opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

