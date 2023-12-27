State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.92 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PRU opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

