State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

