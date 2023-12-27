State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,055 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $225.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.68.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

