Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,701.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

