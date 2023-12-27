SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after acquiring an additional 352,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 919,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

RLY stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $541.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

