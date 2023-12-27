Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after buying an additional 793,861 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

