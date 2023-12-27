SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $492.79 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.10 and a 200 day moving average of $451.58.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

