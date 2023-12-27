Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.56 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.37 ($0.14). 442,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,680,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.24 ($0.14).

Siemens Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.51.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

