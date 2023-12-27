SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 203.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

