SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,390 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

SYF opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

