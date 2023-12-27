SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.3 %

FN stock opened at $196.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average of $151.48. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

