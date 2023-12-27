SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $349,536,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE J opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

