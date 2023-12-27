SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after buying an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,414,000 after buying an additional 84,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

