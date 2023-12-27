S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

