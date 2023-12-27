Round Rock Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

