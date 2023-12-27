Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

