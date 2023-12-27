Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $209.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.26. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

