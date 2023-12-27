Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 49,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 162.4% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 196,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

