Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.