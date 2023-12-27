RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.