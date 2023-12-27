RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

