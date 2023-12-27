Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,243. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

