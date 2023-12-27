Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 34.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on REG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.9 %

REG stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.