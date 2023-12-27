Refined Wealth Management Sells 9,979 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Refined Wealth Management cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 5.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.37.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

