Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 82.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 73.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Ready Capital stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.39. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

