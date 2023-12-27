Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 8th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.007744.
Raia Drogasil Stock Performance
Shares of Raia Drogasil stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.
About Raia Drogasil
