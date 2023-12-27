Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 8th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.007744.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

Shares of Raia Drogasil stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

