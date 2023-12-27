Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $36,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

