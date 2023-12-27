Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.