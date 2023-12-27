Private Trust Co. NA Sells 687 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,726.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 655,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,511,000 after purchasing an additional 632,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $300.12 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

