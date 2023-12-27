Private Trust Co. NA Sells 5,271 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

