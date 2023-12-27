Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,156 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6,940.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TFI opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.