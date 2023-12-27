Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 104.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $289,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 12,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

PH opened at $461.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $286.79 and a 12 month high of $462.89.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

