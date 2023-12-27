Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.