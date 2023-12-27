Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after buying an additional 1,195,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,515,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 741,754 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

