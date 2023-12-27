Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 1,375,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 617,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after buying an additional 526,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 415,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

