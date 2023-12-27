Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Prime Medicine
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.19.
Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Medicine
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.