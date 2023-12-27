PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Insider Boris Ivesha Acquires 4,636,974 Shares

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) insider Boris Ivesha purchased 4,636,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.49) per share, for a total transaction of £52,861,503.60 ($67,168,365.44).

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

PPH stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.36) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £478.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,329.41 and a beta of 1.08. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 992.16 ($12.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,345 ($17.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.