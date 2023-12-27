PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Insider Boris Ivesha Acquires 4,636,974 Shares

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) insider Boris Ivesha purchased 4,636,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.49) per share, for a total transaction of £52,861,503.60 ($67,168,365.44).
PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance
PPH stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.36) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £478.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,329.41 and a beta of 1.08. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 992.16 ($12.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,345 ($17.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile
