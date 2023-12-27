Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Perception Capital Corp. III Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. III

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

About Perception Capital Corp. III

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

