PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %
PepsiCo stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
