Park Place Capital Corp Sells 514 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

