Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,658 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

