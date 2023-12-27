Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.