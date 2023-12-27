Park Place Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

