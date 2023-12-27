Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.4 %

GPN stock opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.