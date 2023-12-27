Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

