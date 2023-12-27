Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 153 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $164.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

